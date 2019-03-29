China Rapid Finance names new CFO and technology chief

China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) names Steven Foo chief financial officer, replacing Lan Xie, who is pursuing a new opportunity.
Foo joins the company from Hebron Technology, where he was CFO and served as a board member.
Wilson Qin, formerly chief information officer of Noah (China) Holdings, joins XRF as chief technology officer.
Quasi Yao joins the company as director of strategy and operations; she was previously senior manager of Sino-U.S. United MetLife Insurance.
