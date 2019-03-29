Court says Transocean's $160M damages award vs. Eni needs recalculating

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a $160M damages award from a lower court ruling against Eni (NYSE:E) in a dispute over a drilling contract with Transocean (NYSE:RIG).

A three-judge panel supported the lower court’s finding that Eni breached the contract but said the court miscalculated damages because it used a standby rate to determine what Eni would have paid RIG to complete the contract.

The panel sent the damages decision back to the District Court to recalculate damages based on what work the rig could have performed.