CHMP affirms opinion that omega-3 fatty acid ineffective after heart attack

In a re-examination of its original recommendation released in December 2018, the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP confirms its view that omega-3 fatty acid medicines containing a combination of an ethyl ester of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) at a dose of 1 g per day are not effective in preventing further problems with the heart and blood vessels in patients who have had a heart attack.
As a result, the products can no longer be used for this indication. Their use in reducing triglyceride levels in the blood remains unaffected.
Selected tickers: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) (+2% premarket); Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEMKT:MTNB) (+6% premarket); Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)
