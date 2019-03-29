CHMP affirms opinion that omega-3 fatty acid ineffective after heart attack

In a re-examination of its original recommendation released in December 2018, the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP confirms its view that omega-3 fatty acid medicines containing a combination of an ethyl ester of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) at a dose of 1 g per day are not effective in preventing further problems with the heart and blood vessels in patients who have had a heart attack.

As a result, the products can no longer be used for this indication. Their use in reducing triglyceride levels in the blood remains unaffected.