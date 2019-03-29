Seelos up 33% premarket on pipeline advancement

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) provides an update on recent pipeline developments and corporate highlights.
Corporate Highlights
The Company successfully transitioned into a publicly traded company on Nasdaq by completing its reverse merger with Apricus BioSciences on January 24.
Also, Seelos has acquired two exciting new programs: SLS-005, focused on orphan diseases in the CNS, and SLS-007, a family of peptidic inhibitors directed toward alpha-synuclein aggregates in Parkinson’s disease (PD).
Update on Pipeline Development
SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine): The Company plans to initiate phase I study of SLS-002 in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at imminent suicide risk (suicidality).
SLS-005 (trehalose): Seelos expects to dose first patient with Sanfilippo Syndrome with Trehalose in a phase IIb trial in 2Q.
SLS-007 (Peptidic inhibitors): Seelos expects to begin to evaluate this peptide-based approach targeting the NACore (nonamyloid component core) in PD in a proof of concept, in-vivo delivery of SLS-007 in a PD transgenic mice model in 2Q.
