Seelos up 33% premarket on pipeline advancement

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) provides an update on recent pipeline developments and corporate highlights.

Corporate Highlights

The Company successfully transitioned into a publicly traded company on Nasdaq by completing its reverse merger with Apricus BioSciences on January 24.

Also, Seelos has acquired two exciting new programs: SLS-005, focused on orphan diseases in the CNS, and SLS-007, a family of peptidic inhibitors directed toward alpha-synuclein aggregates in Parkinson’s disease (PD).

Update on Pipeline Development

SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine): The Company plans to initiate phase I study of SLS-002 in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at imminent suicide risk (suicidality).

SLS-005 (trehalose): Seelos expects to dose first patient with Sanfilippo Syndrome with Trehalose in a phase IIb trial in 2Q.

SLS-007 (Peptidic inhibitors): Seelos expects to begin to evaluate this peptide-based approach targeting the NACore (nonamyloid component core) in PD in a proof of concept, in-vivo delivery of SLS-007 in a PD transgenic mice model in 2Q.