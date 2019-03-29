Marker up 19% premarket on pipeline advancement

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) provides a business and clinical update, as well as an overview of upcoming milestones for 2019.

Marker plans IND submission for Company-sponsored Phase 2 AML study in Q3, with first patient enrolled by the end of 2019.

The Company is planning two Phase 2 Company-sponsored studies ongoing for TPIV200 in triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer, with interim data anticipated in Q4.

First update in the solid tumor program is planned for Q2.