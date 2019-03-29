Crude prices resume upward march toward best quarter in a decade

Crude oil prices resume their climb, putting U.S. West Texas Intermediate on track to gain ~33% for Q1 in its biggest quarterly rise since 2009; WTI +2.1% to $60.56/bbl, Brent +1.5% to $$68.82/bbl.

"Production cuts from the OPEC+ group of producers have been the main reason for the dramatic recovery since the 38% price slump seen during the final quarter of last year," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Barclays says oil prices "are likely to move still higher in Q2 and average $73 per barrel ($65 WTI), and $70 for the year."

Despite the surging prices, analysts are concerned about future oil demand in the face of signs that the global economy may move into a recession.

"Business confidence has weakened in recent months [and] global manufacturing PMIs are about to move into contraction," says BofA Merrill Lynch, but given OPEC production cuts, oil prices likely will rise in the short-term, with Brent prices forecast to average $74/bbl in Q2.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX