Daimler upshifts self-driving truck plans

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) announces that it's taking a majority stake in U.S. autonomous robotics firm Torc Robotics.

U.S.based Torc is developing and road testing technology for autonomous trucks, maintaining that there is a strong business case for self-driving trucks in the U.S.

"Torc takes a practical approach to commercialization and offers advanced, road-ready technology, plus years of experience in heavy vehicles. Torc’s Level 4 system has been shown to operate well for both urban and highway driving in rain, snow, fog, and sunshine," says Daimler Trucks North America CEO Roger Nielsen

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

