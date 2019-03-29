Xuan Wu acquires Vaping Technology

Xuan Wu International (OTCPK:XNWU) announced it has acquired a controlling interest in Nano Vape Corporation, a Wyoming corporation, in an exchange of Nano common stock for convertible preferred voting stock of Xuan Wu resulting in a change of control of XNWU which is now controlled by Melvin Ehrlich, Ph. D., inventor of the new vaping technology, and members of his family.

The share exchange is expected to have the former Nano shareholders controlling 90% of the voting stock of XNWU.

XNWU plans to change its name to the Standard Vape Corporation to better reflect the new business.

Xuan Wu also entered into a definitive sale contract with Bethlehem IP Holdings, Inc., an entity controlled by the Swedish Tobacco Group. STG will acquire the entire catalogue of trademarks of XNWU’s wholly owned subsidiary The Standard Tobacco Company of Pennsylvania, Ltd. for cash consideration of $50k.