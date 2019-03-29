BTIG sees upside for Medallion Financial shares from capital raise

Medallion Financial's (NASDAQ:MFIN) $30M capital raise earlier this week should allow Medallion's bank subsidiary to boost its balance sheet and generate material earnings growth, writes BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna, who rates the stock a buy.

BTIG sees upside for shares as bank earnings estimates could exceed its current consolidated estimate for MFIN in FY2020 if successful in deploying the capital.

Currently estimates MFIN will generate FY20 EPS of $1.40 with 35 cents from operations outside of the bank; in capital infusion scenario, BTIG's FY20 bank estimate alone would increase to $1.56.

Also sees MFIN reducing risk by using capital to support its most profitable business, Medallion Bank, and takes attention away from its shrinking medallion loan exposure.

Capital raise may help the bank unit pursue partnerships with alternative lenders.

