MSA Safety to add Sierra Monitor

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) agrees to acquire Sierra Monitor (OTCQB:SRMC) for $33M in cash.

The company expects EBITDA multiple of 7x on NTM basis, driven primarily by elimination of Sierra Monitor public company costs and be accretive to earnings in 2019

Sierra Monitor provides fixed gas & flame detection instruments, and Industrial Internet of Things solutions; has annual revenue of ~$20M of which ~85% is derived from the US & Canada, and has around 80 employees.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2019, with Sierra Monitor to be a part of MSA's Americas business segment.