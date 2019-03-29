Tullow, Total, Eco pick second well spot for Guyana's Orinduik offshore field

Partners Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Eco Atlantic (OTC:ECAOF) have chosen the "Joe" prospect for a second well in their Orinduik oil and gas field offshore Guyana, Eco says.

"Joe is a 150M boe Upper Tertiary target which has a 43.2% chance of success... Net cost to Eco for its 15% working interest in the Joe Well is expected to be ~$3M," Eco says.

Eco earlier this month said it expects the field to contain ~3.9B boe, raising its estimate by a third from guidance released in September.

Tullow is operator of the Orinduik Block and owns a 60% stake, while TOT holds 25% and Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has 15%.