Oppenheimer adjusts estimates on McDonald's

Oppenheimer checks in on McDonald's (MCD +0.2% ) about a month before the restaurant company is due to release earnings (4/30). The firm adjusts its estimates to the new operating segment alignment at McDonald's and margin pressures.

"We expect a healthy quarter with US-SSS of +2.7% (vs Street's +2.9%) and EPS of $1.69 (below Street's $1.78)," notes analyst Brian Bittner.

Looking ahead, Oppenheimer sees flat to low single-digit EPS growth for the full year and mid to high single-digit EPS growth in 2020. High-single digit growth is forecast for 2021.

McDonald's is rated at Perform by Oppenheimer.