WisdomTree changes DDEZ, DDJP names, tickers, strategies

WisdomTree (WETF +0.7% ) is changing the fund names, tickers, and investment objectives and strategies for two ETFs--WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund (DDEZ) and WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:DDJP).

The funds' expense ratios won't change.

DDEZ will be named WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSE:EUMF) and will seek to achieve income and capital appreciation through a transparent, actively managed strategy, investing in European equity securities that exhibit highest potential for return based on proprietary measures of factors such as value, quality, momentum, and correlation.

DDJP will become the WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund (JAMF), similar to EUMF, but investing in Japanese equity securities.