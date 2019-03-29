Nikkei: Sony to slash up to half of smartphone workforce

Sony (SNE -0.3% ) is responding to the smartphone downturn with plans to slash up to half its phone workforce, Nikkei reports.

Share is sliding in a market expected to decline for the third straight year, to less than 1% of the market from about 3% in 2010. Its fiscal 2018 smartphone sales are expected to come in down 50% to 6.5M units.

It will offer voluntary retirement in Europe and China operations while some Japanese employees will be transferred to other divisions, according to the report, and the company will limit smartphone sales in Southeast Asia and other areas to focus on Europe and East Asia.

The smartphone business is the only money-losing unit left at the company, which sold off its PC line previously.