ReShape Lifesciences announces $2M convertible note financing

ReShape Lifesciences (OTC:RSLS) has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for a $2M convertible note financing, which notes will be issued in a private placement.

The notes will mature three months after their issuance and, if not repaid, will then initially be convertible into common stock.

In connection with the financing, the company will amend the exercise price of warrants to purchase up to 8M common stock issued on November 28, 2018 from $1.50 per share to $0.01 per share.

Net proceeds will be used for development and commercialization, and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is March 29.