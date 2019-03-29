Early gains for stocks sparked by U.S.-China trade optimism

Stocks open with gains in the final trading session for the month and quarter, with the S&P 500 on pace to close March with a gain over 1% and Q1 with a surge of more than 12%; Dow +0.3%, S&P and Nasdaq both +0.4%.
Today's early gains are linked to renewed optimism over progress in U.S.-China trade talks, which also pushed stocks higher during the Asian trading session.
European bourses sport solid gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite soared +3.2%.
In U.S. corporate news, Lyft starts trading today on the Nasdaq after raising $2.3B by selling 32.5M shares at $72/share, and Wells Fargo opens -1.1% after announcing the departure of CEO Tim Sloan.
The energy (+0.9%), information technology (+0.7%) and industrials (+0.6%) sectors rank as the early leaders on the S&P, while the defensive-oriented real estate (-0.3%) and utilities (-0.1%) sectors trade in the red.
U.S. Treasury prices remain under pressure, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields up 3 bps to 2.26% and 2.42%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.09.
U.S. WTI crude oil +1.9% to $60.46/bbl, wrapping up its best quarter in a decade.
Still ahead: new home sales, consumer sentiment
