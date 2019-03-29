Early gains for stocks sparked by U.S.-China trade optimism

Stocks open with gains in the final trading session for the month and quarter, with the S&P 500 on pace to close March with a gain over 1% and Q1 with a surge of more than 12%; Dow +0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.4% .

Today's early gains are linked to renewed optimism over progress in U.S.-China trade talks, which also pushed stocks higher during the Asian trading session.

European bourses sport solid gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite soared +3.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Lyft starts trading today on the Nasdaq after raising $2.3B by selling 32.5M shares at $72/share, and Wells Fargo opens -1.1% after announcing the departure of CEO Tim Sloan.

The energy ( +0.9% ), information technology ( +0.7% ) and industrials ( +0.6% ) sectors rank as the early leaders on the S&P, while the defensive-oriented real estate ( -0.3% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) sectors trade in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices remain under pressure, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields up 3 bps to 2.26% and 2.42%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.09.

U.S. WTI crude oil +1.9% to $60.46/bbl, wrapping up its best quarter in a decade.

Still ahead: new home sales, consumer sentiment