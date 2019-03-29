Selecta Bio launches study comparing SEL-212 to Horizon's Krystexxa; shares up 3%

Selecta Biosciences (SELB +2.8% ) initiates a six-month head-to-head clinical trial, COMPARE, evaluating lead drug SEL-212 versus Horizon Pharma's (HZNP -0.2% ) Krystexxa (pegloticase) in adults with chronic refractory gout.

Enrollment will be 100 - 150 subjects. The primary endpoint is the maintenance of serum uric acid levels less than 6.0 mg/dL at month 6 (normal range is 2.4 - 6.0 mg/dL in women and 2.4 - 7.0 mg/dL in men according to Chemocare).

Preliminary data should be available in Q4.

The company plans to launch a Phase 3 study in Q4 as well.

SEL-212 is a combination of a uricase enzyme called pegadricase and RVP-Rapamycin (to prevent the formation of anti-drug antibodies) administered once per month. Pegloticase is a uricase enzyme administered every two weeks.