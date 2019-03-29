Science Applications +6% on Q4 earnings beat

Science Applications rises (SAIC +6.5% ) as Q4 results came in above expectations, and the company says that 2018 results reflects strongest financial performance in five years.

Q4 revenues increases 6% Y/Y to $1.2B, primarily due to Engility acquisition and new contracts revenue, partially offset by lower volume in the supply chain portfolio due to non-recurring material buys and reduced volume in fixed price vehicle production.

Excluding acquisition and the impact of the partial government shutdown, sales were down 1.9% Y/Y.

Operating income margin declines from 5.5% to 0.6% primarily due to Engility acquisition & integration costs, partially offset by improved program performance and lower costs.

Adjusted EBITDA improves marginally by ~60bps to 8%.

Total cash flows provided by operating activities is $22M.

Net bookings was ~$0.9B, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of ~0.8.

Previously: Science Applications beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (March 28)