Endra down 43% on TAEUS data

Thinly traded nano cap ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA -43.3% ) slumps on more than double normal volume following the release of results from the first human study assessing the feasibility of its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS) in measuring liver fat, data investors appear to be disappointed with.

21 subjects with less than 6% liver fat fraction by MRI (considered normal) and four subjects with 8.0 - 22.4% fat fraction (considered mild nonalcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD) were measured.

The correlation between TAEUS and fat fraction by MRI showed an R-squared value of 0.61 (0.0 means that the data are totally uncorrelated and 1.0 means that data are totally correlated). Ideally, the correlation would be close to 1.0 here.

By comparison, the R-squared value between Body Mass Index (BMI) and fat fraction by MRI was 0.19 and 0.31 between abdominal fat thickness (determined by ultrasound) and MRI fat fraction.

The next phase of the study will add people with mild, moderate and severe fatty liver disease (6 - 50% liver fat fraction by MRI). The company says these data may "vary significantly" from the results observed thus far.

ENDRA says TAEUS uses radio frequency (RF) to enhance ultrasound, potentially representing a much lower cost option for liver fat measurement compared to MRI.