SEC puts pilot limiting stock exchange rebates on hold

The Securities and Exchange Commission puts on pause a pilot program to limit rebates stock exchanges could pay to attract investors' orders, while a legal challenge by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)-owned NYSE, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) plays out in court.

Called the Transaction Fee Pilot, the program would have cut fees that exchanges can charge for trades in hundreds of stocks, which also would have forced them to cut rebates for those stocks as well. Other stocks wouldn't be subject to the restrictions.

The pilot, which was set to start toward the end of this year, was to monitor trading activity to see how the experiment worked.

The SEC's order left one aspect of the pilot program in place. Exchanges still need to collect certain data before the restrictions on fees and rebates take effect so the data could serve as a baseline for analysis.