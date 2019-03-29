More on HyreCar Q4 results

HyreCar (HYRE -5.9% ) reports Q4 revenue expand 138% Y/Y to $3.1M and +15% sequentially, driven primarily by increased vehicle supply

Rental Days increases to 393,000 Days in 2018, +121% Y/Y and the company is currently operating at an annualized rate of over 550,000 Days for 2019.

Gross profit margin expands to 54.6%, primarily due to significant reduction in insurance premiums, as well as increases in referral & affiliate income

However, operating expenses increase from $1.2M to $4.2M due to larger G&A and Sales & Marketing expenses to support higher business levels.

Hence reports wider net loss $2.6M, as compared to $1.3M last year.

Cash balance stands at ~$6.8M

For Q1 2019, the company anticipates revenues in a range between $3.4M to $3.7M and gross profit of ~$2M-$2.2M

Previously: HyreCar misses by $0.21, misses on revenue (March 28)