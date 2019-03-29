Victory lap for Norfolk Southern after strong year

Norfolk Southern (NSC +0.4% ) posts some of the highlights from its 2018 annual report.

The company notes it achieved an all-time best operating ratio of 65.4% to mark the third consecutive year of improvement. Total railway operating revenue gained 9% to $11.5B. Income from railway operations was up 12% to a record tally of $4B.

The company repurchased nearly $2.8B in shares in 2018 and raised the quarterly dividend twice during the year, with total payouts of $844M.

"I feel strongly that our focus on serving customers, managing assets, controlling costs, working safely, and developing people will deliver superior shareholder value in 2019 and in the years to come," says CEO James Squire.

