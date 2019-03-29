Oxford Industries down 3% post Q4 results

Oxford Industries (OXM -3.2% ) reports Q4 sales growth of 2% Y/Y to $298.5M, and 2% increase in comparable store sales.

Tommy Bahama sales of $192.4M (-4.8% Y/Y); gross margin of 61.1% up by 140 bps ; and operating margin of 12.1% up by 80 bps .

Lilly Pulitzer sales of $63.8M (+12.2% Y/Y); gross margin 51.1% down by 820 bps ; and operating margin of 5.4% up by 10 bps .

Southern Tide sales of $10.5M (+8.4% Y/Y); gross margin of 50.1% up by 500 bps ; and operating margin of 12% up by 440 bps .

Q4 Overall gross margin declined 21 bps to 55.1%; and Adj. gross margin declined by 140 bps to 55.3%.

Operating margin improved by 106 bps to 7.4%; and Adj. operating slightly improved by 6 bps to 8.1%.

SG&A expenses were $145.8M (-1% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales declined by 140 bps to 48.8%.

Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $96.38M, compared to $118.59M a year ago. Free cash flow $59.3M, compared to $79.8M a year ago.

1Q19 Guidance: GAAP EPS $1.14 to $1.24; and Adj. EPS $1.15 to $1.25.

FY19 Guidance: $4.42 to $4.62; and Adj. EPS $4.45 - $4.65.

Previously: Oxford Industries declares $0.37 dividend (March 28)