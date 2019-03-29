Micron +4.5% on potential Samsung DRAM issues

CLSA notes that some Korean media outlets are reporting that Amazon's DRAM chips from Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) might have quality issues.

Amazon is reportedly in talks with competitors including Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF,OTC:HXSCL) about potential replacements if a Samsung settlement isn't reached.

CLSA analyst Sanjeev Rana says the problem could have serious implications for Samsung if it's not resolved, including customer refunds, DRAM inventory replacement at discount, market share loss, and litigation.