U.K. lawmakers reject May's Brexit deal for a third time

The U.K. Parliament rejects Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for the third time, by 54 votes.

Vote was 286 yes to 340 voting no.

The British pound falls 0.4% against the U.S. dollar to $1.2991; earlier in the day, the it was up 0.7%.

After the vote, May stated that on Monday the House will "continue to the process to see if there is a stable majority for a particular alternative version of our future relationship with the EU. Of course, all of the options will require the withdrawal agreement."

Update at 11:03 AM: A European Commission spokesman says the EU "is now fully prepared for a no-deal scenario at midnight on April 12."

Update at 11:00 AM ET: Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and the leader of the SNP both call on May to quit and for a general election to be held.

Update at 10:58 AM ET: U.S. stock market averages pare gains after the vote. The S&P 500's, now up 0.1% , had risen as much as 0.6% earlier; while the Nasdaq gain of 0.3% compares with +0.8%, and the Dow is up 0.3% vs. 0.6%.

Update at 10:49 AM ET: Meanwhile, EU's Donald Tusk calls for an emergency EU summit on Brexit on April 10, Bloomberg reports.

U.K. is now due to leave the EU on April 12; if May's Brexit deal had been passed, the leave date would have been extended to May 22.

Previously: Last-ditch bid: A 'blind' Brexit vote (March 29)

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP