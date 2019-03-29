Chalco passes Rusal as world's second biggest listed aluminum producer

Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -2.1% ) says it increased annual aluminum production by 16% in 2018, moving it ahead of Russia’s Rusal (OTC:RUALF) as the world’s second biggest publicly traded producer of the metal.

Chalco said in a presentation that its aluminum output totaled 4.17M metric tons last year, beating the 3.75M mt produced by Rusal.

Chalco managed to raise annual output despite being forced to close some production toward the end of the year as Shanghai aluminum prices fell; it already has shuttered 200K mt of capacity this year, while Rusal will soon launch the second line of its Boguchansk aluminum smelter in Siberia.

ACH just posted its first quarterly loss in more than three years and said annual net profits fell last year due to low aluminum prices and slack domestic demand.