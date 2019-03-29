Wolfe Research warns on Kroger

The Kroger (KR +0.5% ) conundrum is getting worse, according to Wolfe Research.

"We believe its price cutting activities are likely to hurt profits. Moreover, while Walmart is broadly letting some price increases roll through, especially in health and beauty care and household chemicals and paper, it appears to be incrementally aggressive on price in some very important Kroger markets in the Ohio Valley, the mid-south, and Texas," warns analyst Scott Mushkin.

Wolfe expects Kroger to miss estimates with its Q1 report and keeps an Underperform rating on the grocery store stock.