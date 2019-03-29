Intellipharmaceutics up 16% on second try with oxycodone

Nano cap Intellipharmaceutics (IPCI +16.1% ) is up on double normal volume after announcing the FDA's acceptance of its resubmitted marketing application seeking approval for opioid painkiller Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended-release). The agency's action date is August 28.

The FDA rejected its initial filing in September 2017 citing the need for more data on the drug's abuse potential by oral and nasal routes and more information on the abuse-deterrent blue dye in the formulation.

The company cautions that the agency may still require additional studies, certainly a possibility considering Commissioner Gottlieb's recent comments about the need for a higher standard of approval for opioids.