Mosaic upgraded at Credit Suisse, downgraded at Citi

Mosaic (MOS +1.2% ) is higher after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform, citing modest downside to Chinese cash operating costs, lower immediate-term ammonia and sulfur costs, evidence of near-term volume discipline, the emphasis on long-term cost reduction programs and balance sheet stability.

At the same time, MOS is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, which says phosphate fundamentals have weakened in the near term and are unlikely to pick-up significantly "despite the company acting as a swing supplier by curtailing capacity."