IZEA Worldwide slides 10.5% post Q4 results

IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -10.5% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 7.4% Y/Y to $6.3M.

Managed Services revenue decreased 25% Y/Y to $4.9M & SaaS Services revenue increased 1,588% Y/Y to $1.4M.

Gross billings up 42% Y/Y to $11.1M & Bookings increased 115% Y/Y to $11.2M.

Total costs & expenses reduced by 9.3% Y/Y to $6.8M; decrease was primarily due to decreased personnel-related costs as well as lower public relations and marketing expenses.

Adj. EBITDA was $23K (-77.7% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents totaled $2M also, at the end of the quarter the Company had accessed ~$1.5M of its $5M credit line.

The company completed acquisition of TapInfluence and launched VizSearch Discovery Tool, UnityRank, and Discovered Demographics.

