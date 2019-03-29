States pursuing independent review of T-Mobile/Sprint deal

U.S. states are examining T-Mobile's (TMUS -0.8% ) $26.5B acquisition of Sprint (S -2.2% ) as an independent review, says the chair of the Multistate Antitrust Task Force for the National Association of Attorneys General.

Shares in the companies have been under pressure over the past few days alongside news of skepticism in the regulatory ranks and states considering a lawsuit to block the deal.

Speaking at the American Bar Association, Sarah Oxenham Allen says states are acting separately from the federal government in part due to the impact of the deal on urban and rural areas. The state group is coordinating with the Justice Dept. and FCC, however, she says. (h/t Bloomberg)