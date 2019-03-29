Creative Realities down 8% post Q4 revenue miss

Creative Realities (CREX -8.8% ) revenues for Q4 increased by 26% Y/Y to $5.2M, and organic revenues +12% Y/Y.

Q4 Service revenues represented ~73% of total revenue compared to 58% in 2017.

Q4 Gross profit increased by 26% Y/Y to $1.9M; and gross margin was flat at 36%.

Operating loss was $2.1M, compared to $1.6M a year ago; and Adj. operating loss was $1.1M.

Company mentioned they entered 2019 with ~$18M in signed orders and believe the combined sales organization has strong forward momentum.

1H19 Guidance: Revenues in the range of $18M to $20M; and anticipated revenue from new customers in excess of $3M.

