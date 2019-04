Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of April 7 - 13 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (4/9): Senate Finance Committee hearing with pharmacy benefit manager executives on their roles in drug price escalation. Cigna (NYSE:CI); CVS Health (NYSE:CVS); Humana (NYSE:HUM); UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). Hearing was originally scheduled for April 4.

WEDNESDAY (4/10): European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), Vienna (5 days). Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT): Phase 1 HepTcell data. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR): Phase 2 data on LIMT HDV - week 24 results. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT): Data from REGENERATE study of OCA in NASH with fibrosis. Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN): LPCN 1144 data. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX): Phase 2 data on low-dose VK2809 in NASH. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO): Posters on Microbiome Metabolic Therapy for hyperammonemia. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY): Seladelpar data in PBC and NASH. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB): Phase 2a data on ABI-H0731 and Phase 1a data on ABI-H2158, both HBV candidates. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY): Phase 3 data on givosiran in AHP. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): Proof-of-concept data on GS-0976 and GS-9674 in NASH. Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT): Phase 2 data on elafibranor in PBC.

THURSDAY (4/11): FDA action date for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda in first-line NSCLC without EGFR mutation.

Thrombosis & Hemostasis Societies of North America National Conference, Ft. Lauderdale (3 days).

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY): KOL event on biomarkers and oncolytic viruses in cancer.

SATURDAY (4/13): Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical and Scientific Conference, Orlando (5 days). Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE): Phase 1 data on suvodirsen (WVE-210201) in DMD; Phase 2/3 trial design.

American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting, San Diego (5 days). Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA): Preclinical and Phase 1 data on Toca 511 and Toca FC.

European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases ((ECCMID)), Amsterdam (4 days). Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): Phase 2 proof-of-concept data on 20-valent pneumonia vaccine. Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX): 10 presentations on rezafungin and Cloudbreak antiviral program. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX): Six presentations on anti-fungal ibrexafungerp. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK): Omadacycline data. Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB): Four iclaprim abstracts.