More on Centrus Energy 2018 results

Centrus Energy (LEU -9.4% ) reports 2018 revenues of $193M down 12% Y/Y with separative work units and uranium revenue of $130.6M and $33.8M, respectively

Revenue from LEU segment declines 16% primarily driven by a 46% reduction in the average price billed to customers for sales of SWU.

The company reports gross loss of $17.9M and net loss of $104.1M, as compared to profit of $30.2M and $12.2M, respectively, reflecting lower market prices, higher retiree benefit expenses, and higher advanced technology license & decommissioning costs.

Year-end cash balance is $123.1M, and anticipates to end 2019 with a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$120M-$140M

For 2019, the company expects SWU and uranium revenue of ~$85M-$120M, with total sales between $125M-$160M. The company.

Centrus anticipates that declining supply costs will improve results in 2019 return to profitability in 2020

