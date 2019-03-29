Emerson seen as most likely to break up in 2019 by RBC analyst Dray

American conglomerates have been splitting up at a rapid pace, and Barron's reports that RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray does not see the trend slowing down soon.

Dray sees Emerson Electric (EMR +0.8% ) as the most likely company to make a transformational split, noting that CEO Dave Farr is retiring by 2021, which Dray thinks could be the catalyst for a breakup of EMR's automation and commercial divisions.

It's no surprise that Dray sees General Electric (GE +0.9% ) as the company most likely to sell an asset; specifically, he thinks GE will sell off businesses within its struggling power unit.

Dray calls 3M (MMM -0.5% ) the runner-up in companies likely to sell an asset; 3M has little history of making large deals, but management recently realigned its operating units, which could make a sale of one of them more likely.

Roper Technologies (ROP) is Dray's choice in looking for a company that will make a significant acquisition, which stands to reason after acquiring four companies on average each year for the past three years.