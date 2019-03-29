Boxlight rises ~23% post lower Q4 loss

Thinly traded Boxlight moves (BOXL +23.2% ) as the company reports Q4 sales of $11.9M, higher than the previously projected $11M; revenues is +125% Y/Y due to increased sales volume.

Gross margin expands from 11.3% to 25.2%.

Reports narrower losses with operating loss of $1.1M as compared to $5.6M last year and net loss of $0.6M vs. $4.6M; adjusted EBITDA loss declines from $1.2M to $1M.

For 2019, the company expects revenue to increase by at least 25% over 2018, and targets gross margins of ~25%-30%.

Previously: Boxlight beats on revenue (March 28)