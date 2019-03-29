Wesfarmers hints takeover battle for Lynas not over - Reuters

Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) remains interested in buyout talks with Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF), CEO Rob Scott tells Reuters, even after its A$1.5B takeover offer was rejected earlier this week.

Scott says the 44% premium price of its all-cash proposal reflected an expectation that regulatory issues “that have weighed on Lynas for many years” can be solved.

Lynas, which has an $800M processing plant in Malaysia as well as a mine in Western Australia, is facing problems getting license renewals for the Malaysian plant due to concerns over waste storage.

“We have got full confidence in [Lynas CEO] Amanda [Lacaze] and her team to deliver the best outcome for her shareholders. Her track record today with stakeholder management has been exceptional,” says a portfolio manager at Greencape Capital, the rare earths miner's second biggest shareholder with a 9.2% stake.