Goldman's China-backed fund invested in U.S. firm: Reuters

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.4% ) invested money from China's sovereign wealth in a California-based maker of rubber seals and gaskets even as increased scrutiny from Washington has practically stopped U.S.-China deals last year, Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Goldman manages a private equity fund China-U.S. Industrial Cooperation Partnership LP, which it formed with state-owned China Investment Corp. in November 2017 along with President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing.

The fund invested along with Goldman to buy Boyd Corp. for $3B last September, the sources said.