Michigan utilities move up retirement dates for coal-fired power plants

Michigan's two largest investor owned utilities, CMS Energy (CMS +0.4% ) subsidiary Consumers Energy and DTE Energy (DTE +0.5% ), are speeding up plans to retire several coal-fired power plants in effort to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.

Consumers reached an agreement this week on a clean energy plan that accelerates the proposed retirement of its Karn-1 and -2 coal units to 2023, eight years earlier than expected, "because modeling results showed we could retire up to two of the units and replace the capacity with resources that provided equal or greater customer value."

Consumers says the Campbell-1 and -2 units would run until 2031, leaving only the Campbell-3, the utility's newest unit, operating until 2040.

DTE says it plans to retire both its St. Clair and Trenton Channel coal plants in 2022, a year ahead of schedule, and proposes to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.