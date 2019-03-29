Noble Roman +4.4% post Q4 results

Noble Roman (OTCQB:NROM +4.4% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 15.4% Y/Y to $3M.

Royalties and fees revenue were ~ $1.7M (flat Y/Y); Restaurant revenue from Craft Pizza & Pub increased 100% Y/Y to $1.2M & Restaurant revenue from non-traditional, company-owned locations decreased 3.3% to $294K.

Franchise related operating expenses increased 7.3% Y/Y to $620K.

Adj. EBITDA was $3.4M (+6.3% Y/Y).

From January 1 to March 26, 2019 the company has signed 14 new franchise/license agreements.

