Knowles +2% on shareholder letter to board

Caligan Partners and Falcon Edge Capital send a letter to the Knowles (NYSE:KN) board asking for more information about the Intelligent Audio segment, conduct a strategic review of the Precision Devices segment, and make changes to the board.

The duo manages funds that own an over 6.7% stake and want Knowles to "address the root causes of its significant underperformance." Doing so, the holders say, could lead Knowles to be valued at more than $28 per share.