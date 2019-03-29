Fresenius Medical to pay $231M to settle investigations into corrupt practices

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS +0.9% ) has agreed to pay $231M to settle investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission into its corrupt practices to secure business in certain foreign countries.

Specifically, the company paid bribes to officials in Angola and Saudi Arabia in order to obtain or retain business there. In these two countries, plus Morocco, Spain, Turkey and countries in West Africa, the company intentionally chose not to establish appropriate accounting controls over financial transactions and failed to maintain books and records documenting the transactions.