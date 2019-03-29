More on LightInTheBox's Q4 results; shares up 7%

LightInTheBox (LITB +7.2% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 37.2% Y/Y to $57.54M, with Product sales of $83.14M (-33.3% Y/Y); and Services & other $8.47M (-75.5% Y/Y).

Total orders of product sales were 1.3M, compared with 1.7M in Q4 2017; and total number of customers for product sales was 1M compared with 1.4M in Q4 2017.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 495 bps to 34.6%.

Loss from operations reduced to $1.7M, compare to $3.6M same quarter last year.

Q4 Operating expenses: Fulfilment $3.5M (-29.4% Y/Y); selling & marketing $11.79M (-33.6% Y/Y); and G&A $6.25M (-21.7% Y/Y).

Company generated positive cash flow with cash and cash equivalents of $38.8M as of December 31, 2018.

1Q19 Outlook: Net revenues to be between $48M and $51M.

