U.S. stocks waver, but hold onto gains

The three major U.S. stock averages hold onto gains in midday trading buoyed by advances in the industrial (+0.8%), information technology (+0.7%), and health-care (+0.7%) sectors.
The Nasdaq and the Dow each rise 0.5%, while the S&P is up 0.3%.
Each of the averages pared gains immediately after U.K.'s Parliament rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time, adding to uncertainty over global economic growth.
Real estate (-0.2%) and energy (-0.2%) lag the broader market.
Among individual stocks, Lyft debuted on public markets with a 21% advance; Boeing rises 1.6%, Celgene +7.1%, Micron Technology +4.1%.
Among decliners, Wells Fargo falls 2.0% and Comcast -1.7%.
Crude oil rises 1.5% breaching $60 per barrel at $60.16.
10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis points to 2.413%.
The Dollar Index is little changed at 97.18.
