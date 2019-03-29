U.S. stocks waver, but hold onto gains

The three major U.S. stock averages hold onto gains in midday trading buoyed by advances in the industrial ( +0.8% ), information technology ( +0.7% ), and health-care ( +0.7% ) sectors.

The Nasdaq and the Dow each rise 0.5% , while the S&P is up 0.3% .

Each of the averages pared gains immediately after U.K.'s Parliament rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time, adding to uncertainty over global economic growth.

Real estate ( -0.2% ) and energy ( -0.2% ) lag the broader market.

Among individual stocks, Lyft debuted on public markets with a 21% advance ; Boeing rises 1.6% , Celgene +7.1% , Micron Technology +4.1% .

Among decliners, Wells Fargo falls 2.0% and Comcast -1.7% .

Crude oil rises 1.5% breaching $60 per barrel at $60.16.

10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis points to 2.413%.

The Dollar Index is little changed at 97.18.