Oppenheimer coolish on Etsy due to valuation

Oppenheimer initiates coverage on Etsy (ETSY +0.3% ) with a Market Perform rating.

"We struggle to justify the premium valuation at 8.1x '20E sales vs. peers at 4.7x, while ’18-’20E sales CAGR is comparable to peers at 27%," writes the Oppenheimer analyst team in its first look at the e-commerce retailer.

Digging into the numbers a bit more, Oppenheimer notes Etsy management guided long-term EBITDA margins to the "high 20's and low 30's" - yet shares imply margins widen to 33% long term.