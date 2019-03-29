Miners on the move as supply tensions continue

Iron ore is heading for the biggest quarterly gain since late 2016 after Vale (VALE +4.4% ) warned its full-year iron ore sales may shrink by as much as 20% due to its Brazil dam disaster, and Australia warned the impact from the disruption will be felt for years.

“Some market participants and experts had estimated that the reduction could be around 40M [metric tons]. So what Vale said about the production cuts was more than market expectations,” says metals and mining analyst Helen Lau at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

Also, Rio Tinto (RIO +1.1% ) issued force majeure notices to some iron ore customers after an export terminal on Western Australia’s coast sustained damage from a tropical cyclone.

UBS upgrades its 2019 iron ore price forecast for the second time this year as a result of the Vale disaster, raising its expectation for average prices this year by 12% to $83/mt.

UBS estimates Brazilian iron ore exports will fall by 43M mt from its original expectation this year to 367M mt; 93M mt of capacity is offline but UBS expects the Brucutu mine will be restarted and that other mines will be ramped up.

