Maverix to buy ~40% of the silver from Ascendant’s mine

Maverix Metals (OTCQX:MACIF +3.2% ) enters into a life of mine purchase and sale agreement for silver produced from El Mochito mine in Honduras, owned and operated by Ascendant Resources.

In 2019, the mine is expected to produce between 850,000 and 1,200,000 ounces of contained silver in concentrate.

Maverix will make an advance payment of $7.5M to purchase 22.5% of the silver produced and further $7.5M for an additional 17.5% of the silver produced; the company also committed to pay 25% of the silver price at the time of delivery, for each silver ounce delivered.