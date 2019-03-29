JPMorgan posts more blockchain jobs than any other financial firm

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.4% ), the U.S.-based megabank, is continuing a hiring spree in the blockchain space, Forbes reports.

The bank has posted more jobs related to blockchain, cryptocurrency, or bitcoin than any other financial firm, according to job-hunting site Indeed.com.

Meanwhile, the number of job searches using those terms have declined as the value of bitcoin has retreated. "Job seeker interest is as volatile as the price of bitcoin," says Indeed.com economist Andrew Flowers.

Other companies that posted more blockchain/crypto-related jobs than JPMorgan: IBM (IBM +0.6% ) and Cisco (CSCO +0.7% ), consulting firms Accenture (ACN +0.7% ), EY, KPMG, and Deloitte, and Microsoft (MSFT +0.6% ).

