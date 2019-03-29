Cheniere Energy says LNG deals with China are on ice - FT

A Cheniere Energy (LNG +2.9% ) executive tells the Financial Times that deals with China for liquefied natural gas are on hold until the trade dispute with the U.S. is resolved.

Pres. Trump is "definitely making some headwinds for us to sell long-term contracts to China," says managing director of commercial operations Eric Bensaude, as would-be Chinese buyers "have received instructions not to enter into more transactions."

But Bensaude also says he is optimistic that the trade standoff will be resolved, and that LNG likely would be part of any deal to improve bilateral relations and help "reducing the trade imbalance between the two countries."

Cheniere signed the first long-term supply deal - a 25-year contract - with China last year, for 1.2M mt/year of LNG to China National Petroleum Corp.

