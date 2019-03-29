Valero Energy sued for selling bad marine fuel

Two companies filled lawsuits this week in federal courts in Texas alleging that ships they operated in 2018 were damaged by contaminated bunker fuel sold by refiner Valero Energy (VLO).
A Saudi Arabian shipping firm said it paid out $1.1M for repairs and replacement fuel for a ship that drifted at sea for two days before restarting and arriving in Egypt for repairs in May 2018, Reuters reports, citing court documents.
A Mexican petrochemical company said in court documents that VLO knew early that there were problems with the bunker fuel that affected more than 150 ships during H1 2018.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox